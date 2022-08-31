Two people seriously injured east of Thompson

THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were seriously injured, and one of them is under arrest, after a crash east of Thompson.

49-year-old Garland Evans III of Grand Forks and 41-year-old Sylvina Rickard of Canada, were traveling on Country Road 7 near 10th Street NE on Wednesday, August 31.

The crash report says they were heading toward Grand Forks when authorities say the vehicle slowly veered off the road into a ditch, and hit a culvert sending the car airborne.

Evans was arrested for driving under the influence and then taken to Altru Hospital where he is being treated for his serious injuries. Rickard is also at the hospital with serious injuries.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.