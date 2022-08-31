Teacher scammed, warns others

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota teacher was scammed out of thousands of dollars, she’s now speaking out in hopes to warn others.

It started with a phone call from a man claiming he was an analyst for Amazon and that her IP had been hacked and that’s what had Brenda Crissinger convinced it was real

The caller talked Crissinger into sharing her computer screen and bank account information and then sent her to buy gift cards, but first the caller told her to deposit $6,500 from her bank.

In fear of her IP being hacked, she did as told which lead her to buy $500 gift cards at Dollar General, Hy-vee, Kwik-Trip and other stores using the cash she took out and her credit card to buy more than $10,000 worth of gift cards.

“So I bought them, came in the car, scratched them off, read off the numbers and then we went to another,” Crissinger said.

Some stores questioned the amount of money she bought on gift cards, but she lied, giving them the reason the caller came up with.

Authorities say some other scams like this one you’ll be deported, owed taxes, missed jury duty or someone needs bail money. The scammers have you buy gift cards and take your money.

She now just wants to spread the word and inform others of this scam and stop them from being out thousands of dollars like she is.

Police say to always be aware and cautious of anyone asking for bank information and people asking you to buy gift cards.

Crissinger won’t get much of her money back because scams involving gift cards are almost impossible to track.

