Hot Start to Meteorological Fall

THURSDAY: Mostly quiet conditions and sunny skies remain for Thursday, where temperatures warm into the 80s for most and low 90s for a few north and west! Slightly breezy for some Thursday, along with a weak cold front moving through after sunset Thursday, bringing the chance of some very spotty showers and a rumble or two to our western counties late Thursday night, continuing for some east Friday morning.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Any lingering isolated showers end in the morning, mainly affecting our eastern counties. Highs Friday cool into the 70s behind Thursday evening’s cool front with a gustier northwest wind. Temperatures will be similar for the start of your weekend, with Saturday’s highs warming into the upper-70s south after morning temperatures start in the brisk 40s!

SUNDAY: Sunday, we will have a seasonal start in the 50s. It will however be a sunny and warmer day with temperatures reaching low 80s again for most, so go out and enjoy it!

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: We stay seasonably warm for this time of year as we start the first full week of September. Morning lows Monday look to be in the 60s, with afternoon temperatures warming into the 80s for most. Tuesday looks even warmer, with highs moving into the upper-80s, with some areas south and west perhaps seeing 90 degree temperatures. Wednesday looks quite similar, with 60s for morning temperatures and upper-80s for afternoon temperatures, with the first few days of the shortened business week bringing dry conditions.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 88.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A spotty shower possible early east. Low: 66. High: 77.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 48. High: 75.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 54. High: 83.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 62. High: 86.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. Low: 66. High: 89.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. Low: 65. High: 87.

