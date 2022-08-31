Oklee man struck by vehicle in rural East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 46-year-old man was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in East Grands Forks.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to 340th Ave SW near the intersection of 110th St SW around 2:15 p.m.

They say the man, Donald Howard of Oklee, was securing a load on a trailer when he was hit by a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Kristina Potucek of Warren.

Howard was taken to a hospital in Grand Forks to be treated for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

