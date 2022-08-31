Contests
Christmas on the Danube

Native American remains found on UND campus

UND logo
UND logo(University of North Dakota)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota’s President Andrew Armacost says the school found Native American remains on campus.

They were found in a closet on campus earlier this year.

Armacost says they found several partial skeletal remains, and he is sincerely sorry the university has not already returned the remains.

He also says the school immediately reached out to representatives from 12 tribes, collaborating with them and seeking advice for more than four months to “...make certain this work is done correctly,”.

They say their goal is to work diligently until all ancestors and sacred objects are returned home, no matter how long it takes.

An online press conference will happen at 2 pm today to go over more information about the case.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

