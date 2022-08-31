Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

MN BCA searching for child taken by mother

Zenitra Lee, Jahki Forester
Zenitra Lee, Jahki Forester(MN BCA)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension wants you to be on the lookout for a child and her mother on the run.

Authorities say Zenitra Lee, who also goes by Zenitra Forester, took her child from protective custody in Shakopee, MN and is on the run.

The child, 9-month-old Jahki Forester, is not normally in the care of his mother and his mother does not have custodial rights over the child.

Officials say the mother and son pair could be anywhere.

Lee is described as a 26-year-old black woman, 5′8″, 142 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

The child was last seen wearing a red and white Mickey Mouse onesie.

If you have any information on the pair or think you may have spotted them, call 911.

Authorities say this case does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, ND.
Four found shot, killed in Towner County wheat field
Closed sign
All North Dakota driver license offices closed
Paulita Ruiz (left) Skyler Poitra (right).
Two arrested following chase through Fargo-Moorhead
Catherine Lanctot
Authorities: Woman arrested for stealing vehicle, driving through garage door
Brent Jevne
Probation check leads to meth bust in Marshall County, MN

Latest News

10:00PM Sports August 30
10:00PM Sports August 30
forecast august 30
10:00PM Weather August 30
ndsu august 30
10:00PM News August 30- Part 1
robot august 30
10:00PM News August 30 - Part 2