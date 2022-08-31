MN BCA searching for child taken by mother

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension wants you to be on the lookout for a child and her mother on the run.

Authorities say Zenitra Lee, who also goes by Zenitra Forester, took her child from protective custody in Shakopee, MN and is on the run.

The child, 9-month-old Jahki Forester, is not normally in the care of his mother and his mother does not have custodial rights over the child.

Officials say the mother and son pair could be anywhere.

Lee is described as a 26-year-old black woman, 5′8″, 142 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

The child was last seen wearing a red and white Mickey Mouse onesie.

If you have any information on the pair or think you may have spotted them, call 911.

Authorities say this case does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

