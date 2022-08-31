Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Minnesota crash leaves one dead

Deadly crash graphic
Deadly crash graphic(VNL)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR MOTLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is dead after a fatal crash in Cass County, MN that happened on Tuesday night.

A Chevy Cobalt, driven by Gina Hollingsworth, was traveling west on Highway 210 as a Toyota Tacoma, driven by Robert Lohman, was traveling east.

Deputies say the Tacoma crossed over the centerline and collided with the Cobalt.

Lohman was pronounced dead, while Hollingsworth was taken to St. Cloud CentraCare Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Authorities say alcohol was not involved.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, ND.
Four found shot, killed in Towner County wheat field
Closed sign
All North Dakota driver license offices closed
Paulita Ruiz (left) Skyler Poitra (right).
Two arrested following chase through Fargo-Moorhead
Brent Jevne
Probation check leads to meth bust in Marshall County, MN
Catherine Lanctot
Authorities: Woman arrested for stealing vehicle, driving through garage door

Latest News

Candles are one of the products offered by Feel In Tune.
Burning candles can become dangerous in your home
Money graphic.
Teacher scammed, warns others
File - Police lights
Dog is dead after attacking owners, leaves one in hospital
Valley Today Fast Track 8-31-22
Valley Today Fast Track: August 31, 2022