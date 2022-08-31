Heating Up to Round Out August

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Expect sunshine aplenty through your Wednesday. Most will be in the 80s this afternoon, but it will be coolest in northern MN with upper 70s to near 80. Still all of us will be above average! Mostly quiet conditions and sunny skies remain for Thursday, where temperatures warm into the 80s for most. Slightly breezy for some Thursday with a spotty shower or two late.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: A few more clouds are possible on Friday, with a few isolated showers ending in the morning. Highs Friday cool into the 70s behind Thursday evening’s cool front. Temperatures will be similar for the start of your weekend, with Saturday’s highs warming into the upper-70s south after morning temperatures start in the brisk 40s!

SUNDAY: Sunday, we will have a seasonal start in the low 60s and upper 50s. It will however be a sunny and warmer day with temperatures reaching low 80s again for most, so go out and enjoy it!

MONDAY - TUESDAY: We stay seasonably warm for this time of year as we start the first full week of September. Morning lows Monday look to be in the 60s, with afternoon temperatures warming into the 80s for most. Tuesday looks even warmer, with highs moving into the upper-80s, with some areas south and west perhaps seeing 90 degree temperatures. Conditions look dry for the first few days of the new business week.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a few passing clouds. Low: 55. High: 87.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 63. High: 88.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A spotty shower possible. Low: 66. High: 77.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 48. High: 78.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 57. High: 83.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 65. High: 86.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. Low: 66. High: 89.

