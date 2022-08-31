Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Former Sunday school teacher to spend at least 87 years in prison for sexually assaulting children

Johnathan Young, a former Sunday school teacher, was sentenced to 87 years for sexually...
Johnathan Young, a former Sunday school teacher, was sentenced to 87 years for sexually assaulting children.(WRAL, JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (CNN) - A former Sunday school teacher will spend decades in a North Carolina prison for sexually assaulting children.

On Monday, Jonathan Young was sentenced to a minimum of 87 years in prison.

The 38-year-old was convicted of multiple counts of rape, sexual offense and indecent liberties with children.

Prosecutors said Young assaulted at least three children at a church in the Benson area between 2003 and 2014. The youngest victim was 7 years old.

The church’s pastor said the sheriff’s office first told him about the allegations in 2014, but no charges were filed at that time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, ND.
Four found shot, killed in Towner County wheat field
STEPHANIE STEENERSON
Fargo woman arrested for assaulting husband and roommate
Closed sign
All North Dakota driver license offices closed
Capstone Academy First Day of School
First ever first day of school for new Capstone Academy in Fargo
Deadly crash graphic
ND woman dies following rollover crash

Latest News

forecast august 30
10:00PM Weather August 30
ndsu august 30
10:00PM News August 30- Part 1
robot august 30
10:00PM News August 30 - Part 2
FargoDome sees staffing shortages ahead of big weekend game- August 30
FargoDome sees some staffing shortages ahead of Bison season home opener