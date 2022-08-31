Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Ford recalls pickups, cars to fix cloudy rear camera lens

The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all...
The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all from the 2017 through 2020 model years.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 277,000 pickup trucks and cars in the U.S. because the rear view camera lens can get cloudy and reduce visibility for the driver.

The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all from the 2017 through 2020 model years. The recalled vehicles have a 360-degree camera system.

Ford says the anti-reflective lens on the cameras can degrade, causing a cloudy image. The company says it has more than 8,800 warranty reports in the U.S. due to the problem.

Dealers will replace the camera at no cost to owners. Ford will notify owners by letter starting Sept. 12.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, ND.
Four found shot, killed in Towner County wheat field
Closed sign
All North Dakota driver license offices closed
Paulita Ruiz (left) Skyler Poitra (right).
Two arrested following chase through Fargo-Moorhead
Brent Jevne
Probation check leads to meth bust in Marshall County, MN
Catherine Lanctot
Authorities: Woman arrested for stealing vehicle, driving through garage door

Latest News

The Federal Correctional Institution is shown in Dublin, Calif., July 20, 2006. A former...
US: ‘Rape club’ chaplain used faith, fear to abuse inmates
Money graphic.
Teacher scammed, warns others
FILE - Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, is pictured during an evening reception given by the...
Princess Diana’s death stunned the world — and changed the royals
It's been 25 years since the royal died in a Paris car crash. People gather at a nearby spot to...
Princess Diana remembered in Paris