FargoDome sees some staffing shortages ahead of Bison season home opener

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Seats at the FargoDome will once again be filled with fans as the Bison’s season home opener takes place this weekend.

The event falls in the middle of labor day weekend and FargoDome officials say they are facing some staffing shortages.

“It’s ok to good. We could use a few more bodies in event services, ticket-taking, and ushering,” said General Manager Rob Sobolik, during Tuesday’s FargoDome Authority meeting.

Sobolik says although they could use more staff they’re in a better position than most.

“I think its no surprise or secret to anybody about the labor shortages that all businesses are experiencing,” he said. “Yes, we are slightly short for the weekend, but nothing too alarming. It’s definitely positive compared to what it’s been either earlier this year or last fall.”

Sobolik says a lot of non-profit groups have also signed up to volunteer on the big day to provide more staffing coverage.

This weekend’s home game will be the first time patrons will be allowed to purchase alcohol.

About 30 concessions will be open during the game.

“Our plan, we’ll start off with just draft for these first two weeks and get a feel for it and then add as we go when we hit the conference season October 1st,” said Sobolik.

He also says, in order to make alcohol sales a success and a permanent addition, it’s going to require participation from the fans.

“This is on the patrons, that are coming, to be responsible with this new item because if it causes issues it might not be on the menu anymore,” Sobolik said.

We’re told there’s potential to add more of a variety of beers and seltzers as the season progresses.

