FargoDome could get some necessary upgrades in the future

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The FargoDome is turning 30 years old in December and it could soon be getting a facelift.

FargoDome officials say they’ve been working with architects for many years to plan out some necessary upgrades to the facility.

This includes adding more space to provide more flow during events, and more restrooms, particularly for women and families.

More concessions also could be added

How much will it cost?

leaders say the price tag has not been determined, but it’s reported the upgrades could cost millions of dollars.

A timeline for when the changes could happen is still unknown.

