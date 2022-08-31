Dog is dead after attacking owners, leaves one in hospital

HASTINGS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman has been transported to the hospital after a vicious Pitbull attack that took place Tuesday evening.

Officials say the dog bit the woman’s daughter and when the woman got involved, the Pitbull then attacked the mother, which lead to the daughter calling 911.

The woman underwent surgery late Tuesday night due to her injuries, her daughter was also taken to the hospital after being attacked by the dog, but authorities say her injuries weren’t as “extensive” as her mother’s.

The Pitbull is being sent to the University of Minnesota for an autopsy.

Officials say there are no current laws in Hastings outlawing the ownership of a Pitbull.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.