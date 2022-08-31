Burning candles can become dangerous in your home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With fall approaching, many like to burn candles to make their home cozy and smell of the season, but those burning wicks can become dangerous quickly.

West Fargo Fire Department wants to remind people to never leave a candle burning unattended and when it’s lit, have it at least one foot away from anything flammable.

Also, keep burning candles away from children and pets in case it gets knocked over or burns them.

Dell Sprecher, fire marshall at West Fargo Fire Departments said, “They’re important to use because it prevents fires from happening, that’s the biggest thing is the safety of the residents in West Fargo.”

Sprecher also advises people to check their furnaces this time of year and burning of leaves and grass is not allowed in city limits of West Fargo.

