Avian influenza confirmed in Cass County chicken flock

By Justin Betti
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory has confirmed avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial, backyard flock in Cass County, North Dakota.

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture says the premises have been quarantined, and the flock is being depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.

Avian flu did a number on birds, back in the Spring. Across the country, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports more than 400 flocks in almost 40 states have been affected since February, costing producers over 40 million birds.

The number of cases dropped off over the summer, but officials warn it could spread again in the Fall.

This most recent find triggers the suspension of poultry/bird events across the state.

Department of Agriculture officials say there is no immediate public health concern, and the risk to people from HPAI is low.

Sick and dead wild birds should be reported to North Dakota Game and Fish at https://gf.nd.gov/wildlife/diseases/mortality-report.

More information about avian influenza is available at www.nd.gov/ndda/disease/avian-influenza.

