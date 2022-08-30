Contests
Two arrested following chase through Fargo-Moorhead

Paulita Ruiz (left) Skyler Poitra (right).
Paulita Ruiz (left) Skyler Poitra (right).(Cass County, ND Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are arrested following a car chase that turned into a foot chase in Fargo and Moorhead.

Fargo Police say around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30 they tried to stop a car on the Main Ave. bridge, but the driver kept going into Moorhead. There Moorhead Police took over the chase and tried to stop the vehicle, but it went back on I-94 and drove back into Fargo.

Authorities say the vehicle eventually got off the interstate on the 25th St. exit heading north, and a passenger then bailed out of the car and ran.

Officers chased down the passenger and eventually arrested 32-year-old Skyler Poitra for refusing to halt and preventing arrest, along with several warrants.

The driver, 39-year-old Paulita Ruiz, stayed with the vehicle and was then arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle.

Both are in the Cass County Jail.

