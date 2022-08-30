Tracking NDSU and UND Football players on 53-Man NFL Rosters

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The latest group of North Dakota State draft picks can breath a sigh of relief as NFL teams announce their 53-man rosters today.

Second-rounder Christian Watson and Fourth-round pick Cordell Volson are both officially listed on their respective rosters.

Watson has been dealing with an injury throughout Training Camp and never got to see the field in any of their preseason games.

He was taken of the PUP list earlier in August and may be available for their opening game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Volson has had a stellar preseason and has been competing for the starting left guard spot throughout camp.

There are numerous reports that he locked down the starting job for the Bengals opening game against the Steelers on September 11th.

Former Fighting Hawk Matt Waletzko, who was picked in the fifth round by the Dallas Cowboys, also survived the final cuts.

He made his debut in their preseason finale and started the entire second half at Left Tackle for Dallas.

The Bison also saw a pair of players sign as undrafted free agents after this year’s draft, though it doesn’t look like they’ll be staying on those teams.

Tight End Josh Babicz was released by the Carolina Panthers and Outside Linebacker Brayden Thomas was cut by the LA Rams.

Both of those players will now either be added to the practice squad or will be available to sign with other NFL teams.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.