Repealing the ‘pink tax’: ND legislators weigh in

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The next Legislative Session won’t begin for another four months, but there’s always been lots of talk about tax relief among lawmakers. A bill will be introduced next session that could save some taxpayers money.

Tax reform is in the air. Last week, Governor Doug Burgum announced a plan that would do away with income tax for most North Dakotans. And this week, Your News Leader spoke to a lawmaker about another bill that, if passed, would cut taxes for about half of North Dakota.

The North Dakota Women’s Network is preparing to distribute tens of thousands of feminine products across the state.

“We’ve heard from students and parents across the state about access in schools and how it’s really not adequate. We also want to get them to organizations that help individuals in need: food pantries, homeless shelters,” said Kristie Wolff, director of the ND Women’s Network.

Access to tampons and pads is paramount for ND Women’s Network, and that’s why next session, Representative Gretchen Dobervich plans to introduce a bill that would eliminate the tax on menstrual products.

“I think that always in North Dakota, the Legislature has an appetite to do the work of the people while reducing the tax burden on the people, and this is one more way that we can reduce taxes in a small way, but meaningful way,” said Rep. Dobervich, of Fargo.

But a similar bill was introduced in 2017 and failed by a vote of 43-3 in the Senate.

“I will not support it, even if I’m the only vote ‘no’ in this particular case. Because I just think it’s not sensible to be discussing something that won’t cost anybody much of anything. And in many cases these products are free for people who qualify for it,” said Sen. Judy Lee, of West Fargo.

Abolishing the pink tax would cost the state about a million dollars in revenue per year. By contrast, Governor Burgum’s income tax reform proposal would cost the state about 250 times that, at a quarter billion dollars and revenue per year.

As for how Senator Lee will vote on income tax reform, she’s undecided until a public hearing is held.

Representative Dobervich’s seat is on the ballot in November. If she isn’t re-elected, she’ll ask one of her colleagues returning to Bismarck to introduce the bill. As of now, at least 13 states have eliminated the pink tax.

