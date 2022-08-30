Contests
Probation check leads to meth bust in Marshall County, MN

Brent Jevne
Brent Jevne(Marshall County, MN Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing a drug charge after authorities say a probation visit turned up meth.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says deputies along with Minnesota Department of Corrections officers did a probation visit for Brent Jevne on Thursday, August 25.

When authorities searched his Middle River, MN home they found 12.7 grams of meth and nearly $3,000 in cash.

Jevne was then taken to jail for felony third-degree possession of drugs and was issued a $10,000 bond.

