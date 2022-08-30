New shopping center coming to south Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Grand Forks is announcing the construction of The Grove, a 28,000 square foot shopping center sitting on 3.5 acres of property located on the South West corner of South Washington and 40th Avenue.

The Seeger Family, developers of The Grove, has been part of the Grand Forks community for more than 85 years. “Although our business interests have evolved, our primary focus is to view all projects through the lens of a retailer,” says Kevin Seeger, President of The Grove Management Group. “This is very unique when planning a real estate project because most property owners and developers lack this extremely important perspective.”

A press release went on to read: Along with our team of architects, engineers, brokers and general contractor, we are delivering what we feel will be the finest retail, service and food destination in Grand Forks. Because of our unique position as a multi-unit/multi-concept franchise operator and property owner, we have been in discussion with many national brands and professionals for input and suggestions. The Grove plans is a result of those discussions, especially the building layouts, finishes and access points. We are very excited to announce the project is approximately 50% pre-leased with national brands, new to the Grand Forks community, such as Tropical Smoothie Café, My Salon Suites and Palm Beach Tan, already signed to occupy space in Spring ‘23, with several more to be announced very soon.

For leasing information, contact Curtis Reagan at 218-289-1987.

