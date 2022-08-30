NDSU students react to on-campus sexual assault incident

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The NDSU school year is well underway, but the campus has already been struck by devastation.

NDSU Police say they are investigating a sexual assault that happened in a residence hall over the weekend.

“It’s been a week. It’s ridiculous,” said Josh Kuehn, an NDSU senior. “It shouldn’t be happening in the first place, but so soon especially it’s frightening, to say the least.”

Over the weekend, a campus-wide alert was sent out to the NDSU community.

“I was just really scared to hear about it. The only thing you can say is it’s like terrifying,” said Gracie Mayo, a freshman at NDSU.

It was to inform everyone the sexual assault had occurred early Saturday morning.

“I felt disappointed and a little bit upset. It was our first week back and already people feel the need to make everyone uncomfortable and unsafe,” said Eva Mosher.

Mosher, a first-year student, says hearing of the ordeal was traumatizing for her parents.

“My dad was super nervous about it,” she said. “I went home for the weekend and he asked me to just stay home because he was nervous about it.”

NDSU Police say the suspect and victim had met off campus, Friday evening before the assault occurred.

Some students say the situation is now serving as a learning lesson.

“I’m not gonna be so easy to trust people that I just met,” said Mayo. ”There’s gonna be people that are going to seem like they are really nice.”

They also its making them think more about how they interact with one another.

“We need to do better. There is no other way to put it,” Kuehn said. “Whenever you are with friends and you have a female with you. you need to be looking out for the female, putting them first, and just overall try to stay out of those situations, but you need to be looking out for others too.

These students are also encouraging their peers to not allow this unfortunate event to tarnish the rest of the school year.

“Be brave. If we let people scare us then they win.”

