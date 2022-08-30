ND AG’s Office continues to work on what’s owed to those impacted by Glasser Images closure

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says his office continues to search for ways to help reclaim assets lost due to the abrupt closure of a Bismarck photography business.

Jack Glasser, recently filed for bankruptcy stating he has no income and only $20,000 in assets, but is facing $4 million in lawsuits.

Wrigley says the bankruptcy would impact some affected consumers in certain circumstances, but that his office is taking all necessary steps to return what’s owed to those individuals.

“The people that are owed money back, we’ll seek to have them in the strongest position possible, as folks are owed their resources back that they gave to that entity. Those matters will have to play out in court,” said Wrigley.

Glasser is set to go to trial on September 25.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.