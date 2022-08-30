Contests
ND AG’s Office continues to work on what’s owed to those impacted by Glasser Images closure

Wrigley on Glasser Images- August 29
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says his office continues to search for ways to help reclaim assets lost due to the abrupt closure of a Bismarck photography business.

Jack Glasser, recently filed for bankruptcy stating he has no income and only $20,000 in assets, but is facing $4 million in lawsuits.

Wrigley says the bankruptcy would impact some affected consumers in certain circumstances, but that his office is taking all necessary steps to return what’s owed to those individuals.

“The people that are owed money back, we’ll seek to have them in the strongest position possible, as folks are owed their resources back that they gave to that entity. Those matters will have to play out in court,” said Wrigley.

Glasser is set to go to trial on September 25.

