FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist is battling life-threatening injuries following a crash in south Fargo.

Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29 at the intersection of 42nd St. and 9th Ave. S.

Authorities aren’t releasing any other information saying the case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.