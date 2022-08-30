Law enforcement are actively investigating crime scene in Towner County

NEAR TOWNER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Towner County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations are currently investigating a crime scene in the southwestern part of the county.

A tipster revealed to Valley News Live that four bodies may have been found.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public at this time.

No further information has been made available. Stay with Valley News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.