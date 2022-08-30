Contests
Law enforcement are actively investigating crime scene in Towner County

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEAR TOWNER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Towner County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations are currently investigating a crime scene in the southwestern part of the county.

A tipster revealed to Valley News Live that four bodies may have been found.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public at this time.

No further information has been made available. Stay with Valley News as more information becomes available.

