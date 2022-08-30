Downtown Fargo brewery closing its doors

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A downtown Fargo brewery is closing its doors.

Drumconrath Brewing announced on its Facebook page Monday that the taproom is underperforming.

The owner, Sam Corr, said while they pushed through the pandemic, expanding distribution to six states, the same can’t be said for the taproom. In his post he said from the moment they opened it failed to perform at a level befitting it’s cost and the only option is to completely close up shop.

Their last day will be Sept 30th. We have the full Facebook post below:

Hey everyone. This is one of those posts you hope you never have to write. It is with deep sadness I have to inform you all that I will be closing Drumconrath Brewing.

From our humble beginnings out in Mapleton to our location in downtown Fargo, we’ve constantly refine our craft and worked to meet the ever changing palettes of our customers.

We pushed through the pandemic, expanding our distribution range to six states, seeing strong and steady growth everywhere we go.

The same can’t be said for our taproom. From the moment we opened it has failed to perform at level befitting it’s cost and has now become a weight that is pulling us down. As I am unable to vacate the lease for the building we are in, the only option is to completely close up shop. We still have some beers to release, but our last day open will be Sept 30th.

This has been a wild ride. I feel privileged to have gotten to meet so many of you. Thanks for all your support and encouragement throughout the years.

Sam Corr

Owner & Head Brewer

