Chahinkapa Zoo needs help naming baby alpaca

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On August 8, the Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton welcomed a new member into their alpaca family.

A baby girl alpaca was born, but they need the community’s help naming her.

Their staff picked out four names for people to choose from: Elsie, Belle, Ivory and Akari.

Those interested in voting can comment which name you like best on Chahinkapa Zoo’s Facebook page.

Voting will end on Labor day, September 5 and her name will be announced on September 6.

