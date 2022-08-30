Chahinkapa Zoo needs help naming baby alpaca

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On August 8, the Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton welcomed a new member into their alpaca family.

A baby girl alpaca was born, but they need the community’s help naming her.

Their staff picked out four names for people to choose from: Elsie, Belle, Ivory and Akari.

Those interested in voting can comment which name you like best on Chahinkapa Zoo’s Facebook page.

Voting will end on Labor day, September 5 and her name will be announced on September 6.

