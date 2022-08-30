Authorities: Woman arrested for stealing vehicle, driving through garage door

GRYGLA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is under arrest and facing multiple charges after police say she stole a pickup, drove over a lawn mower and crashed through a garage door.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s office says it happened on Sunday, August 28 at a home in Grygla. The homeowner said a pickup was stolen from his garage, and the alleged thief also caused considerable damage to the garage door.

Authorities say they later found the pickup in a ditch by Grygla, but the driver was gone. Deputies eventually found the alleged thief, Catherine Lanctot, and arrested her for burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property.

Lanctot is in the Marshall County Jail on those felony charges.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.