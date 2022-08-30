Contests
All North Dakota driver license offices closed

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you are looking to renew or get a new driver’s license, you’ll have to wait a couple of days. All driver license offices across North Dakota are closed on August 30 and August 31.

Department of Transportation officials say they understand this may be temporarily inconvenient, but they’re taking time for employee training.

“This is an important step to ensure our employees are properly trained and equipped to serve customers,” said Robin Rehborg, NDDOT deputy director for driver safety.

During this time, motor vehicle offices will remain open and all other NDDOT services will be unaffected.

For a complete list of NDDOT office locations or to schedule an appointment visit dot.nd.gov.

