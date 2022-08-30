Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

$1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot remains unclaimed, according to officials

The Illinois Lottery says the winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has yet to...
The Illinois Lottery says the winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has yet to claim the prize and has a year to do so.(KGNS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We still do not know who won last month’s $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

That’s because the Illinois Lottery says the winner has yet to come forward.

Officials announced in July someone purchased the winning ticket at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines.

On Friday, officials said the winner has yet to claim their prize, but there is still time for that to happen.

The winner has a year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

However, they only have 60 days from that same date to choose between annual payments or a lump sum cash payout, which would be worth close to $742 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, ND.
Four found shot, killed in Towner County wheat field
STEPHANIE STEENERSON
Fargo woman arrested for assaulting husband and roommate
Capstone Academy First Day of School
First ever first day of school for new Capstone Academy in Fargo
Deadly crash graphic
ND woman dies following rollover crash
Fargo Police responds to a terrorizing scare at downtown nightclub

Latest News

Biden announces student loan forgiveness plan
Student loan relief limited for many by US drug war’s legacy
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Prosecution rests in R. Kelly trial
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Russian media: Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dead at 91
Funding shortfall for demolition of Fargo high rise