Watch at 2PM - Decision announced in July fatal shooting by FPD Officer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Attorney General’s Office is holding a press conference to announce a decision in the July fatal shooting by Fargo Police officer.

28-year-old Shane Netterville was shot on the morning of July 8 after officers were called to the 1500 block of 34th St. S. for three men who appeared to be dead inside of a van in a garage. When officers arrived, court documents say Netterville fled in the van ‘directly towards officers’ and shortly after, 11-year veteran, Adam O’Brien fired his gun. Netterville died hours later at the hospital.

The North Dakota BCI lead the investigation into the shooting, and turned over its findings to the Attorney General’s Office. Attorney General Drew Wrigley tells Valley News Live his office reviewed the evidence to make a decision on if Officer O’Brien’s actions were justified.

Wrigley says the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office recused itself from reviewing the case due to a conflict of interest, as prosecutors work closely with Fargo Police.

