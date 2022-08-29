Sunday morning fire quickly put out at Moorhead apartment complex

MOORHEAD, Minn (Valley News Live) - Moorhead fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in the 1000 block of 32nd Avenue South early Sunday morning.

When firefighters arrived they found light smoke flowing through the hallway.

After they entered a first-floor apartment, heavy black smoke and fire were found inside.

Fire crews quickly knocked down the flames.

Authorities say no victims were inside the apartment.

No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

