New senior living community coming to Moorhead

Renderings of the new Eventide active adult community along 8th St. S. Moorhead.
Renderings of the new Eventide active adult community along 8th St. S. Moorhead.(Eventide, RISE companies)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Sanders Flats, a new Eventide adult 55 and older community, plans to open on 8th Street South in Moorhead.

When completed it will offer 46 apartments with a variety of one, two and three bedroom layouts, a community room, a wellness room, common areas and underground parking.

A skyway will also connect the new facility to the nursing home to the north.

Jon Riewer, President and CEO of Eventide Senior Living Communities says, “The active adult 55+ community is a different concept for us and we are excited to provide an option for seniors who want an upscale yet affordable home base while they go about their active lives.”

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Monday, August 29 at 1:30 p.m. with construction expected to be complete by early spring 2024.

