New senior living community coming to Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Sanders Flats, a new Eventide adult 55 and older community, plans to open on 8th Street South in Moorhead.

When completed it will offer 46 apartments with a variety of one, two and three bedroom layouts, a community room, a wellness room, common areas and underground parking.

A skyway will also connect the new facility to the nursing home to the north.

Jon Riewer, President and CEO of Eventide Senior Living Communities says, “The active adult 55+ community is a different concept for us and we are excited to provide an option for seniors who want an upscale yet affordable home base while they go about their active lives.”

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Monday, August 29 at 1:30 p.m. with construction expected to be complete by early spring 2024.

