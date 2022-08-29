Contests
NDSU Police investigating sexual assault in residence hall

(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police at North Dakota State University in Fargo are investigating a sexual assault reported at a residence hall on campus around 1:30 AM Saturday. The report indicated the suspect and the reporting individual met earlier in the evening at an off campus location.

Should you have any information that might aid in this investigation or if you observed any criminal or suspicious activity, contact the NDSU Police Department at 701-231-8998.  You can also provide information anonymously by using the NDSU Police “Text-A-Tip” line at (701) 526-6006.

School officials sent the following resources to the campus community Saturday morning:

University Police

Sexual Assault Prevention and Advocacy

Equal Opportunity and Title IX Compliance Office

Campus Safety Escort Service

RAINN

NDSU Sexual Assault Prevention and Advocacy

Rape and Abuse Crisis Center – Fargo/Moorhead

