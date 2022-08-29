NDSU Police investigating sexual assault in residence hall
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police at North Dakota State University in Fargo are investigating a sexual assault reported at a residence hall on campus around 1:30 AM Saturday. The report indicated the suspect and the reporting individual met earlier in the evening at an off campus location.
Should you have any information that might aid in this investigation or if you observed any criminal or suspicious activity, contact the NDSU Police Department at 701-231-8998. You can also provide information anonymously by using the NDSU Police “Text-A-Tip” line at (701) 526-6006.
School officials sent the following resources to the campus community Saturday morning:
Sexual Assault Prevention and Advocacy
Equal Opportunity and Title IX Compliance Office
NDSU Sexual Assault Prevention and Advocacy
Rape and Abuse Crisis Center – Fargo/Moorhead
