Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

ND woman dies following rollover crash

Deadly crash graphic
Deadly crash graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRARY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A young woman is dead following a rollover crash in Ramsey County, ND.

The Highway Patrol says it happened along Hwy. 2 near Crary on Sunday, August 28.

The crash report says a 29-year-old woman and a girl were driving an SUV west on the highway when it went into the median and rolled across the other lane of traffic and ended in the opposite ditch.

The driver from Lakota, ND was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl was not hurt.

No other vehicle was involved.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man scales roof at Sanford Hospital
Amber Dahl's car has been stolen the second time this summer.
S. Fargo woman speaks out after car stolen for 2nd time this summer
Krista Bergeron
Woman arrested on drug charges following search
Man ejected during a rollover crash near Cooperstown
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Early morning head-on crash leaves one man dead in Richland County

Latest News

STEPHANIE STEENERSON
Fargo woman arrested for assaulting husband and roommate
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Sunday morning fire quickly put out at Moorhead apartment complex
Fargo Police responds to a terrorizing scare at downtown nightclub
10:00PM Show Part 4- August 28
10:00PM Show Part 4- August 28