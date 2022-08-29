ND woman dies following rollover crash

CRARY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A young woman is dead following a rollover crash in Ramsey County, ND.

The Highway Patrol says it happened along Hwy. 2 near Crary on Sunday, August 28.

The crash report says a 29-year-old woman and a girl were driving an SUV west on the highway when it went into the median and rolled across the other lane of traffic and ended in the opposite ditch.

The driver from Lakota, ND was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl was not hurt.

No other vehicle was involved.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.