More MN families eligible for food assistance

By Anna Johnson
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Minn. (Valley News Live) - More Minnesota families struggling with grocery bills will soon be able to get help buying healthy food through SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program; that’s according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

When the program’s gross income limit increases on Sept. 1, an additional 1,400 households may become eligible for SNAP or may continue receiving their existing SNAP assistance, even if their income goes up.

For most households, the gross monthly income limit for SNAP in Minnesota will rise to 200% of the federal poverty line, up from 165%. Under the new limit, a family of three with an annual income of up to about $46,000 before taxes will be eligible.

The change won’t increase or modify the monthly amount of SNAP assistance for an individual or family, but more Minnesotans may now be eligible to receive – or continue receiving – nutrition assistance.

The Minnesota Legislature passed this eligibility change during the 2022 session and it was signed into law by Governor Tim Walz. SNAP’s gross income limit increased once before, when the 2010 Legislature raised the limit to 165% of the federal poverty line, up from 130%.

For more information about SNAP, visit the Minnesota Department of Human Services’ SNAP webpage.

