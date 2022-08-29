Contests
Moorhead schools enrollment numbers grow with the kindergarten class being the second largest in the district

Moorhead Senior High School
Moorhead Senior High School(KVLY)
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Area Public Schools has announced that 7,427 students have enrolled for the first day of school in grades K-12. The total has 487 more students than last springs enrollment and 91 more students than last years opening enrollment.

Moreover, the kindergarten class is the second largest in the district at 623 students. It’s just two students less than the seventh grade class.

Enrollment numbers of years prior were as follows:

  • 21-22: 7,336
  • 20-21: 7,153
  • 19-20: 7,087
  • 18-19: 6,987
  • 17-18: 6,701

The superintendent, Dr. Brandon Lunak stated, “We are pleased to welcome all of our students back to school. We are especially excited to be adding Probstfield Elementary as a fifth elementary school this fall. This year, the Moorhead High School transformation project will enter its second year.”

The first phase of that project was the Moorhead High School Career Academy which opened last fall. Construction on the new Moorhead High School will continue through the 2024-25 school year.

