Moorhead school traffic looking to lighten up

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Monday marks the first day of classes for Moorhead students, which is earlier compared to other Minnesota schools due to construction.

Moorhead schools will be ending the school year earlier for construction to ensue.

But, with construction on the underpass finished, the traffic for students and parents is expected to be lighter.

Bob Zimmerman, Moorhead city engineer said it will be a safer commute for all modes of transportation and an easier commute without waiting for trains.

Moorhead students and parents that live in a two mile radius of Horizon Middle School and Moorhead High School are reminded they will not have bussing services this fall.

