Funeral services set for Carissa Odegaard

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The funeral for Carissa Odegaard will be held Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Hope Church in Grand Forks. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the start of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Community Credit Union for the children of Carissa Odegaard.

You can read Carissa’s full obituary here. It reads, in part, “After high school, Carissa completed an associate’s degree in graphic design and recently earned a certificate in medical coding. She was a favorite photographer of many. She embraced creative living. Her one-of-a-kind crochet designs and other creative endeavors helped to pay the bills. Actively involved in her church, the peace of God radiated even when life was hard. She made being a mom her greatest privilege, so elegant with each of her children’s personalities, giving them tools to succeed while cheering them on with their individual interests. Since the birth of Owen, she participated in a local mom’s group, forming friendships that impacted her and others greatly. Although quiet, she had an infectious smile and made friends easily.”

You can read our previous reporting on Carissa here:

Mother of five lives on through organ donation

“The world needs more Carissas.”: Friends remember murdered Grand Forks mom

Young kids watched, called for help as their father brutally beat mother, court docs allege

