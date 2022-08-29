FPD asks for help finding a dangerous suspect

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say they need help locating 31-year-old Robin Heinonen, who is a suspect in a terrorizing incident.

Heinonen is described as Native American about 5′10″ tall and weighs 180 pounds.

The man is also known to wear glasses and has distinct tattoos of the letters “N” & “M” on the right side of his face.

Heinonen was last seen on August 22 in the area of the 4200 block of 9th Avenue S.

If you see him do not approach. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Instead, call Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.

You are asked to provide as many details including where he was last seen, the type of vehicle he may be driving, and descriptions of clothing

