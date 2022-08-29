Contests
Fargo woman arrested for assaulting husband and roommate

STEPHANIE STEENERSON
STEPHANIE STEENERSON(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 28-year-old Fargo woman was arrested for assault early Sunday.

Fargo PD says they were called to a home in the 4200 block of Estates Drive S. for a report of a domestic disturbance around 1 a.m.

Stephanie Steenerson was arrested following an argument and a fight with her husband and her roommate.

Police say they found signs that the roommate was physically injured.

Steenerson now faces charges for domestic violence simple assault.

10:00PM Show Part 4- August 28
10:00PM Show Part 3- August 28
