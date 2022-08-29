Fargo woman arrested for assaulting husband and roommate

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 28-year-old Fargo woman was arrested for assault early Sunday.

Fargo PD says they were called to a home in the 4200 block of Estates Drive S. for a report of a domestic disturbance around 1 a.m.

Stephanie Steenerson was arrested following an argument and a fight with her husband and her roommate.

Police say they found signs that the roommate was physically injured.

Steenerson now faces charges for domestic violence simple assault.

