Fargo Police responds to a terrorizing scare at downtown nightclub

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A scary situation for patrons and staff at the Northern gentleman’s Club Saturday night.

Witnesses tell us they were asked to stay inside after police were put on high alert.

Authorities say the nightclub received a call from an unidentified man threatening gun violence.

Police remained on scene for about an hour, but no suspicious activity occurred.

FPD says they were also unable to identify the caller or number responsible for the scare.

