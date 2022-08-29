Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Emotional support alligator enjoys splash pad at park

Wally the alligator paid a visit to the city’s Love Park to cool himself in the fountains. (Source: CNN, Twitter/Halle Sivalingam)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) - Philadelphia residents had an unexpected wildlife encounter on Friday.

Wally the alligator paid a visit to the city’s Love Park to cool himself in the fountains.

Wally, who is 7, is a TikTok star and a licensed emotional support animal.

It is legal to own an alligator as a pet in Pennsylvania, but it’s against state law to release them into the wild.

Wally lives at his owner’s home in York, Pennsylvania, and his go-to treats are cheese puffs and raw chicken.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man scales roof at Sanford Hospital
Amber Dahl's car has been stolen the second time this summer.
S. Fargo woman speaks out after car stolen for 2nd time this summer
Krista Bergeron
Woman arrested on drug charges following search
STEPHANIE STEENERSON
Fargo woman arrested for assaulting husband and roommate
Man ejected during a rollover crash near Cooperstown

Latest News

A 10-year-old boy saved his mother, who had a seizure, from drowning in a pool.
WATCH: 10-year-old saves mom from drowning after she has a seizure in pool
Capstone Academy First Day of School
First ever first day of school for new Capstone Academy in Fargo
Officials in Pakistan say deaths from widespread flooding have topped 1,000 since mid-June.
Pakistan floods leave more than 1,000 dead, a half million survivors in camps
Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen