Tioga man dies after crashing into a deer in Williams County
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol has reported that a 45-year-old man from Tioga has died after crashing into a deer in Williams County on Highway 2. After hitting the deer, the report states the F-250 lost control, drove into the median and rolled.
He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.
This crash took place at 11:05 p.m. on Saturday. The man was taken to a hospital in Williston where he was pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation by NDHP.
