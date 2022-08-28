S. Fargo woman speaks out after car stolen for 2nd time this summer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A S. Fargo woman is once again dealing with the emotions of her car being stolen for the second time this summer. Amber Dahl’s KIA Soul was stolen and all that is left behind is broken glass.

”It’s just really frustrating because I can’t afford to keep buying new cars because somebody decides to steal mine,” said Dahl. “I almost fainted yesterday again from like how upset I was. I was almost like throwing up and I was like so upset and I could not even fathom like happening twice.”

Dahl said this has been emotionally challenging having her car stolen for a second time. She has one item in the car that has important sentimental value.

“The only thing I want back from the car is the obituary for my grandpa who died in 2019,” said Dahl. “He’s really important to me, so I had it in my car so I could say good morning to him everyday when I was going to work. And now that’s gone.”

Just two months ago, Dahl’s car was stolen the first time. Dahl is believed to have be another victim of a social media challenge within the FM area. It’s called the ‘KIA Challenge’ made known by a Wisconsin group dubbed the ‘KIA Boyz’. Earlier this month, a Moorhead woman fell victim to this challenge. Videos on social media show people breaking off the under dash panels of steering wheels and using a USB cord to start the car.

“I have no way of knowing because the alarm isn’t connected to the windows. I try to do my best, I lock my doors, I keep my keys on me, nobody else knows where they are. And it just keeps happening.” said Dahl.

Now Dahl said she just wants her grandpa’s obituary and the car to be returned.

“I still owe like six grand on this car,” said Dahl. “And it is very hard for me, because I have so many other bills that I have to take care of, as like an adult and I am struggling. And so when this happens, twice now. I don’t know how to go on anymore.”

The Fargo Police Dept. confirmed they are investigating the car theft. The car is darker grey, stickers on the back window, damage to the left-side bumper and the license plate is 919-DJJ.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.