Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Many factors can lead to anxiety for college students

Students move-in to the dorms at NDSU.
Students move-in to the dorms at NDSU.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Anxiety can impact anyone, and it is especially prevalent in college students as they face their next chapter in their lives. This mental health struggle can happen for a multitude of reasons, from being away from home, in a new environment or missing family and friends.

“It was terrifying because we had talked with her in length about mental health and how we thought we were a 100% prepared. We knew what to look for. We knew the signs, we were well educated in this and we were completely blindsided.” said Leah about her daughter’s struggles with mental health when she went to UND. Leah’s last name was withheld to protect her daughter’s identity.

The family worked over the years to have a stronger understanding over the situation and were able to address it.

“Even now we check in on her and we can tell if she is telling us that if everything is ok, we can tell in her voice now if things are not ok.” said Leah.

This can effect any college student, further south at NDSU, recently students had move-in day embarking on the next step in their adulthood. That can cause a lot of excitement for some, however for students like Alex Duerr, the first experience of college was a little daunting.

“I was terrified when I first got here because I didn’t know anybody but definitely my drive to get involved and build that community for myself really I feel, set myself up in a good way to ride out my college career and definitely getting involved helps because you get to build that community.” said Alex Duerr, the student body vice president at NDSU.

According to Sanford Behavioral Health, there are different signs of anxiety to be on the lookout for. This includes, irritability, trouble sleeping, lack of energy and/or difficulty concentrating. While these signs can vary from person to person, if you or someone you know is struggling with this, don’t be afraid to reach out.

“There’s always somebody who is willing to talk with you about a problem no matter how big or small it is.” said Duerr.

For more information on mental health services in North Dakota, click here. At NDSU, students have access to the counseling center on campus. Their number is 701-231-7671.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krista Bergeron
Woman arrested on drug charges following search
Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Young kids watched, called for help as their father brutally beat mother, court docs allege
Neighbors relieved after city steps in on run-down Fargo home
Mother of five lives on through organ donation
D'Vyne Kenyon
FPD: 13-year-old went missing from Carl Ben Eielson Middle School

Latest News

Valley News Live Weather at 6:00 PM Saturday August 27
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday August 27
6:00PM SHOW PART 2- AUGUST 27
6:00PM SHOW PART 2- AUGUST 27
6:00PM SHOW PART 1- AUGUST 27
6:00PM SHOW PART 1- AUGUST 27
6:00PM SHOW PART 3- AUGUST 27
6:00PM SHOW PART 3- AUGUST 27