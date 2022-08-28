Many factors can lead to anxiety for college students

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Anxiety can impact anyone, and it is especially prevalent in college students as they face their next chapter in their lives. This mental health struggle can happen for a multitude of reasons, from being away from home, in a new environment or missing family and friends.

“It was terrifying because we had talked with her in length about mental health and how we thought we were a 100% prepared. We knew what to look for. We knew the signs, we were well educated in this and we were completely blindsided.” said Leah about her daughter’s struggles with mental health when she went to UND. Leah’s last name was withheld to protect her daughter’s identity.

The family worked over the years to have a stronger understanding over the situation and were able to address it.

“Even now we check in on her and we can tell if she is telling us that if everything is ok, we can tell in her voice now if things are not ok.” said Leah.

This can effect any college student, further south at NDSU, recently students had move-in day embarking on the next step in their adulthood. That can cause a lot of excitement for some, however for students like Alex Duerr, the first experience of college was a little daunting.

“I was terrified when I first got here because I didn’t know anybody but definitely my drive to get involved and build that community for myself really I feel, set myself up in a good way to ride out my college career and definitely getting involved helps because you get to build that community.” said Alex Duerr, the student body vice president at NDSU.

According to Sanford Behavioral Health, there are different signs of anxiety to be on the lookout for. This includes, irritability, trouble sleeping, lack of energy and/or difficulty concentrating. While these signs can vary from person to person, if you or someone you know is struggling with this, don’t be afraid to reach out.

“There’s always somebody who is willing to talk with you about a problem no matter how big or small it is.” said Duerr.

For more information on mental health services in North Dakota, click here. At NDSU, students have access to the counseling center on campus. Their number is 701-231-7671.

