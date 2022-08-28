Man scales roof at Sanford Hospital

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man experiencing a mental health crisis was brought to safety, Sunday morning, after police say he climbed the side of the building and onto the roof at Sanford Medical Center.

Emergency crews were called shortly after 4 a.m.

Negotiators were also on scene.

It took about 4 hours for the man to be brought down to safety.

The man has been given a mental health evaluation.

