Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Man scales roof at Sanford Hospital

(WAVE 3 News)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man experiencing a mental health crisis was brought to safety, Sunday morning, after police say he climbed the side of the building and onto the roof at Sanford Medical Center.

Emergency crews were called shortly after 4 a.m.

Negotiators were also on scene.

It took about 4 hours for the man to be brought down to safety.

The man has been given a mental health evaluation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krista Bergeron
Woman arrested on drug charges following search
D'Vyne Kenyon
FPD: 13-year-old went missing from Carl Ben Eielson Middle School
Mother of five lives on through organ donation
35-year-old Harvey, ND woman killed after crashing into school bus
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Early morning head-on crash leaves one man dead in Richland County

Latest News

Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
Grand Forks man injured after rollover crash in Grant County
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Tioga man dies after crashing into a deer in Williams County
10:00pm Weather - August 27
10:00pm Weather - August 27
Students move-in to the dorms at NDSU.
Many factors can lead to anxiety for college students