Man ejected during a rollover crash near Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 24-year-old man was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after he was involved in a rollover crash near Cooperstown.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol report states the man was driving his pickup with a flatbed trailer attached along Highway 1 when the pickup’s back tire separated from it.

The driver then lost control causing the vehicle and the trailer to run into a ditch before the pickup landed on its roof.

Authorities say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle during the crash.

He was taken to a Cooperstown health facility, before being flown to a hospital in Fargo.

