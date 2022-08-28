Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Krispy Kreme launches Artemis Moon doughnut

Krispy Kreme is launching the Artemis Moon doughnut.
Krispy Kreme is launching the Artemis Moon doughnut.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Krispy Kreme is celebrating NASA’s moon mission with a new space-themed doughnut.

NASA is expected to launch a rocket Monday for an uncrewed test flight around the moon.

The Artemis I Mission is the first step in NASA’s plan to land a human on the moon for the first time in 50 years, so Krispy Kreme is launching the Artemis Moon doughnut.

It is a doughnut filled with cheesecake-flavored creme, dipped in cookies and creme icing.

The company says it is designed to look like the moon and will be available at Krispy Kreme locations across the country for just one day on Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krista Bergeron
Woman arrested on drug charges following search
D'Vyne Kenyon
FPD: 13-year-old went missing from Carl Ben Eielson Middle School
Mother of five lives on through organ donation
35-year-old Harvey, ND woman killed after crashing into school bus
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Early morning head-on crash leaves one man dead in Richland County

Latest News

Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, reacts to a fatal shooting at the...
Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them
An Uber driver says a man who stabbed her with a steak knife was trying to kill her.
Scary ride: Uber driver says passenger who stabbed her was trying to kill her
Man scales roof at Sanford Hospital
An Uber driver says a man who stabbed her with a steak knife was trying to kill her.
Scary ride: Uber driver says she was stabbed by passenger