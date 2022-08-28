Grand Forks man injured after rollover crash in Grant County
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol has reported that a 39-year-old Grand Forks man had non-life threatening injuries after a rollover crash in Grant County. Elijah Belgarde, who was the passenger, was taken to the Lake Region Healthcare and he was wearing a seatbelt during the incident.
The crash happened early Sunday morning.
The report states that a 17-year-old driver went off the left side of I-94 near mile marker 77 and rolled. The driver was also wearing a seatbelt.
