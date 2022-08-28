Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Grand Forks man injured after rollover crash in Grant County

Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
By Aaron Walling
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol has reported that a 39-year-old Grand Forks man had non-life threatening injuries after a rollover crash in Grant County. Elijah Belgarde, who was the passenger, was taken to the Lake Region Healthcare and he was wearing a seatbelt during the incident.

The crash happened early Sunday morning.

The report states that a 17-year-old driver went off the left side of I-94 near mile marker 77 and rolled. The driver was also wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D'Vyne Kenyon
FPD: 13-year-old went missing from Carl Ben Eielson Middle School
Mother of five lives on through organ donation
Krista Bergeron
Woman arrested on drug charges following search
35-year-old Harvey, ND woman killed after crashing into school bus
Pictures by: Rachel Sem
Underwood woman struck by lightning in car

Latest News

North Dakota Highway Patrol
Tioga man dies after crashing into a deer in Williams County
Friday Night Live August 19 Part 3 - August 26
Friday Night Live August 26 Part 3
Friday Night Live August 19 Part 2 - August 26
Friday Night Live August 26 Part 2
Friday Night Live August 19 Part 1 - August 26
Friday Night Live August 26 Part 1