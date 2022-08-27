Contests
West Fargo FD tackles early morning apt. fire

WFFD
WFFD(WFFD)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Fire Dept. tackled an apartment fire early Saturday morning in the 800 block on 34th Ave. E. Crews knocked down a fire that was visible from a vent inside a hallway. The blaze was quickly taken down and the building had minor damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WFFD said that two residents were displaced due to the fire damage. No injuries were reported.

